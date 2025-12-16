Morgan Wallen RIAA’s Highest Certified Country Artist Of All Time

Morgan Wallen continues to rewrite the record books. Fresh off being named Billboard’s Top Artist of 2025 and entering Spotify’s elite Billions Club with three singles—“Whiskey Glasses,” “I Had Some Help” with Post Malone, and “Last Night”—the East Tennessee native has added yet another milestone to his ever-growing résumé, becoming the RIAA’s highest certified Country artist of all time.

Wallen now boasts 239.5 million certified digital singles (including solo releases and collaborations) and 26 million certified albums, a staggering achievement that also places him as the third most-certified artist across all genres, trailing only Drake and Taylor Swift for solo titles. He additionally ranks as the No. 2 most-certified digital singles solo artist in all of music. The moment is especially notable considering Wallen earned his first Gold certifications just seven years ago in 2018 for “The Way I Talk” and “Up Down,” followed by “Whiskey Glasses” in 2019—which today officially stands at 13x Platinum.

“Morgan Wallen’s rise has been nothing short of remarkable,” said RIAA Chairman and CEO Mitch Glazier. “Less than a decade after earning his first Gold singles, he has officially become the highest RIAA certified Country artist with 265.5 million units, including credits on five Diamond-certified or higher singles. The sheer volume of streams behind this achievement speaks to how deeply audiences continue to connect with his music and his sustained impact on modern music.”

The accolades follow the release of Wallen’s fourth studio album, I’m The Problem, which arrived in May 2025 and further cemented his status as “one of the biggest stars in the music world right now,” according to Billboard. The album has since been named Apple Music’s No. 1 album worldwide and Spotify’s No. 1 album in the U.S. (all genres) for 2025. Just seven months after its release, I’m The Problem is already 4x Platinum, with 22 of its 37 trackscertified Gold or higher. Every song on Wallen’s earlier albums, If I Know Me and Dangerous: The Double Album(including bonus tracks), is now RIAA certified as well.

Wallen’s blockbuster catalog continues to dominate. Dangerous: The Double Album and One Thing At A Time—ranked No. 1 and No. 6, respectively, on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums of the 21st Century—are now each 9x Platinum. Standout hits “Last Night,” which spent 16 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, and country radio favorite “Wasted On You” have both reached 12x Platinum status.

In total, Wallen now holds five Diamond-certified or higher singles, including the newly Diamond-certified “Heartless,” his 2019 collaboration with Diplo.

Looking ahead, Wallen recently announced his 2026 Still The Problem Tour, a massive stadium run promoted by AEG Presents (with the Tuscaloosa, Alabama date produced by Live Nation). The 12-city, 23-date tour kicks off April 10, 2026, with back-to-back nights at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The tour will feature two-night stands in most markets, including stops at major college football stadiums such as Clemson’s Memorial Stadium, Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Michigan’s Michigan Stadium, and a one-night-only performance at Alabama’s Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!