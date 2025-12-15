LISTEN: Della Mae’s “Magic Accident”

GRAMMY-nominated roots and bluegrass quartet Della Mae is ushering in its next chapter with the announcement of a new album, Magic Accident, arriving January 23 via Nashville-based Compass Records. The band offers a first taste of the project with the release of the title track, a reflective and groove-forward song that captures both the heart and ambition of the record. (listen above)

Throughout Magic Accident, Della Mae’s vocal power and instrumental precision are front and center, weaving together Americana-leaning storytelling, hard-driving bluegrass energy, and moments of dreamy, indie-folk exploration. Longtime champions for women in music, the group teamed up with producer and banjo icon Alison Brown on the project, marking their first release with Compass Records and their most collaborative album to date.

Written and sung by lead vocalist and guitarist Celia Woodsmith, the title track “Magic Accident” meditates on time, self-discovery, and the improbable beauty of simply being here. The song was inspired by a letter Woodsmith wrote to her future self at age 25, embracing perspective, growth, and acceptance. Propelled by Kimber Ludiker’s soaring fiddle, Avril Smith’s guitar, Vickie Vaughn’s bass, and Brown’s banjo, the track carries a cosmic message wrapped in a hooky, confident groove that recalls the early spirit of The Chicks.

“We are incredibly proud to share this album, produced by our hero Alison Brown,” the band shares. “Magic Accidentexplores the complexity of being human and the drive to seize joy and possibility amid the sheer improbability of being here at all. Each of us contributed songs to this project—making it our most collaborative record yet—and it features co-writes with artists we’ve long admired.”

Since forming in Boston in 2010, Della Mae has consistently challenged expectations, proving that an all-women band in roots and bluegrass music is defined by excellence, not novelty. Their 2013 Rounder Records release This World Oft Can Be earned the group their first GRAMMY nomination for Best Bluegrass Album, while the International Bluegrass Music Association named them Emerging Artist of the Year the same year. Over the past decade, Della Mae has performed in more than 30 countries as cultural ambassadors for the U.S. State Department and has become a staple at major festivals across the American roots music circuit, where their high-energy shows leave a lasting impression.

Magic Accident arrives January 23 on Compass Records.

Magic Accident Track List:

Magic Accident

My Own Highway

Family Tree

I Compare Everyone To You

Nothing At All

Out Run ‘Em

Lifeline

Little Bird

What You’re Looking For

Takes All Kinds

