Morgan Wallen Reveals Full Tracklist To 37-Song Project

After spending the past few weeks teasing song titles from his upcoming album, I’m The Problem, on NBC’s Saturday Night Live and Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast, Morgan Wallen is revealing the full tracklist to the robust 37-song project. Featuring collaborations with pop superstars Post Malone and Tate McRae, plus close friends Eric Church, ERNEST and HARDY, I’m The Problem arrives May 16.

The album opens with the title track, “I’m The Problem,” a cutting double-edged confession that reveals the complexities of a relationship at its lowest point. It concludes with “I’m A Little Crazy,” a quiet, self-reflective song that looks inward while examining the world outside. Between all of that, Wallen displays his ability to reach listeners on a granular level.

While Wallen co-wrote 22 of the tracks on the album, he tapped into 49 songwriters, curating a tracklist that’s both deeply personal and resonant, while viewing life events through a different lens than he’s used in the past.

“A lot of the concepts and things we said were a little more difficult with this album,” Wallen says of the writing and refining process. “We were trying to dig deep on things and trying to find new angles. And I feel like we did that. I feel like there’s a lot of stuff that I haven’t said in this record, which I’m really, really proud of.”

“I Ain’t Comin’ Back (Feat. Post Malone),” available Friday, marks the duo’s second collaboration following the crossover success of “I Had Some Help” last year, which recently topped two billion global streams. Written by Wallen, Louis Bell, Michael Hardy, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith and Ryan Vojtesak, and produced by Joey Moi, “I Ain’t Comin’ Back” teases a cheeky play-on-words, as the guy leaves the relationship, vowing never to return: There’s a lot of reasons I ain’t Jesus / But the main one is that I ain’t coming back.

Wallen recently became the first artist ever to have two albums spend over 100 weeks in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart. With each album, Wallen has refined his music, but with this one, Wallen digs even deeper, providing a glimpse into his life that feels more intimate, more grounded and closer to his core.

The project sparked Wallen’s 2025 I’m The Problem Tour. Kicking off June 20 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, Wallen’s 20-show run will include stops in Seattle, Washington; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Toronto, Ontario and more. With a second stop recently added in Madison, Wisconsin, Wallen’s appearances will mark the first time an artist has played two consecutive nights at Camp Randall Stadium.

A rotating lineup of guests including Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and Koe Wetzel join in direct support with Gavin Adcock, Corey Kent, Ella Langley and Anne Wilson as first-of-three across select dates. Coupled with Wallen’s Sand In My Boots Festival, these 21 shows are the only place to see the superstar in 2025.



I’m The Problem Tracklist (songwriters in italics):

1. I’m The Problem (Morgan Wallen, Grady Block, Jamie McLaughlin, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

2. I Got Better (Morgan Wallen, Blake Pendergrass, Chase McGill, Ryan Vojtesak, Ernest Keith Smith, Michael Hardy)

3. Superman (Morgan Wallen, Ryan Vojtesak, John Byron, Blake Pendergrass, James Maddocks)

4. What I Want (feat. Tate McRae) (Morgan Wallen, Tate McRae, John Byron, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Ryan Vojtesak, Joe Reeves)

5. Just In Case (Morgan Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith, John Byron, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Ryan Vojtesak, Josh Thompson, Blake Pendergrass, Alex Bak)

6. Interlude (Morgan Wallen, Ryan Vojtesak, John Byron, Blake Pendergrass, Rocky Block)

7. Falling Apart (Morgan Wallen, Blake Pendergrass, Josh Thompson, Ryan Vojtesak)

8. Skoal, Chevy, and Browning (Joe Fox, Chase McGill, Josh Miller)

9. Eyes Are Closed (Morgan Wallen, John Byron, Blake Pendergrass, Ryan Vojtesak)

10. Kick Myself (Morgan Wallen, Rocky Block, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, James Maddocks)

11. 20 Cigarettes (Chris LaCorte, Chase McGill, Blake Pendergrass, Josh Miller)

12. TN (Morgan Wallen, John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Chase McGill, Taylor Phillips, Ryan Vojtesak, Geoff Warburton)

13. Missing (Morgan Wallen, Chase McGill, Josh Thompson, Blake Pendergrass, Ryan Vojtesak, Luis Witkiewitz)

14. Where’d That Girl Go (Morgan Wallen, Rocky Block, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak, Blake Pendergrass, Joe Reeves, Geoff Warburton)

15. Genesis (Morgan Wallen, John Byron, Rocky Block, Jacob Durrett, Blake Pendergrass, Ryan Vojtesak, James Maddocks)

16. Revelation (Trannie Anderson, Rodney Clawson, Nicolle Galyon, Chris Tompkins)

17. Number 3 and Number 7 (feat. Eric Church) (Rocky Block, Blake Pendergrass)

18. Kiss Her In Front Of You (John Byron, Jaxson Free, Taylor Phillips, Ashley Gorley, Ryan Vojtesak)

19. If You Were Mine (Chris Tompkins, Jessie Jo Dillon, David Garcia, Geoff Warburton)

20. Don’t We (Morgan Wallen, Ryan Vojtesak, Ashley Gorley, Rocky Block, Blake Pendergrass, John Byron)

21. Come Back As A Redneck (feat. HARDY) (Morgan Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Michael Hardy, James Maddocks)

22. Love Somebody (Morgan Wallen, John Byron, Shaun Frank, Nicholas Gale, Ashley Gorley, Yaakov Gruzman, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Elof Loelv, Steve Francis Richard Mastroianni, Martina Sorbara, Ryan Vojtesak)

23. Dark Til Daylight (Rocky Block, Chris Tompkins, Jimmy Robbins)

24. The Dealer (feat. ERNEST) (Blake Pendergrass)

25. Leavin’s The Least I Could Do (Morgan Wallen, Michael Hardy, Josh Miller, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

26. Jack and Jill (Jacob Hackworth, Jared Mullins, Ned Cameron)

27. I Ain’t Comin’ Back (feat. Post Malone) (Morgan Wallen, Louis Bell, Michael Hardy, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

28. Nothin’ Left (Josh Miller, Greylan James, Matt Jenkins)

29. Drinking Til It Does (Josh Thompson, Jimmy Robbins)

30. Smile (Morgan Wallen, Rocky Block, John Byron, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Luis Witkiewitz)

31. Working Man’s Song (Morgan Wallen, Ryan Vojtesak, Josh Miller, Blake Pendergrass, Rocky Block)

32. Whiskey In Reverse (Morgan Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Michael Hardy)

33. Crazy Eyes (Chris Tompkins, Josh Miller, Jessie Jo Dillon, Daniel Ross)

34. LA Night (Chris Tompkins, Travis Wood, Josh Miller)

35. Miami (Morgan Wallen, Ryan Vojtesak, Ernest Keith Smith, Blake Pendergrass, Chase McGill, Michael Hardy, Dean Dillon, Hank Cochran, Royce Porter)

36. Lies Lies Lies (Jessie Jo Dillon, Josh Miller, Daniel Ross, Chris Tompkins)

37. I’m A Little Crazy (Michael Hardy, Smith Ahnquist, Hunter Phelps, Jameson Rodgers)

