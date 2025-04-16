Pilgrimage Unveils 2025 Lineup

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival has unveiled its 2025 lineup today (4/16). The annual event will feature headliners John Mayer accompanied by his full band, Kings of Leon, Turnpike Troubadours, and Young the Giant as well as Father John Misty, Sam Barber, and many more. The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, TN, will once again host the festival on September 27-28.

Gearing up for what promises to be its most dynamic year yet, tickets go on sale tomorrow (4/17) at 10 a.m. CT, GET TICKETS HERE!

“We’re always looking for who hasn’t played here in a while or who has underplayed,” said festival producer and Better Than Ezra frontman Kevin Griffin., explaining why Mayer is an ideal choice for Pilgrimage 2025. “He hasn’t played a full band show here since 2022 and he’s an artist that just continues to grow in his tature. He has his fans who’ve loved him for his earlier stuff, and now all the fans from Dead & Co.”

This intentionally curated lineup spans Rock, Country, Blues, Pop, and beyond. Expect memorable sets from Sam Fender, Grace Potter, Better Than Ezra, Colony House, Sam Grisman Project, Maggie Rose, The Heavy Heavy, American Aquarium, Taylor Hunnicutt, Eddie 9V, Angel White, and verygently. Not to mention, the Americana Music Triangle also touts Ben Chapman’s Peach Jam Featuring JD Clayton and Meg McRee plus Will McFarlane and Sam Grisman Project Featuring Vince Herman and Lindsay Lou plus Cristina Vane.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!