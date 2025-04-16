Full 2025 Bonnaroo Schedule Announced

With just 57 days remaining until the 2025 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, anticipation is building as the full schedule has been officially released. The festival is set to take place from June 12 to 15 at the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee . This year’s headliners promise an eclectic mix of genres:​ GET TICKETS HERE!

Thursday, June 12: Country superstar Luke Combs will kick off the festivities.​

Friday, June 13: Hip-hop innovator Tyler, the Creator takes the stage.​

Saturday, June 14: Pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo will perform.​

Sunday, June 15: Acclaimed singer-songwriter Hozier will close out the festival.​

The lineup also features a diverse array of artists, including Vampire Weekend, Queens of the Stone Age, Justice, Avril Lavigne, Glass Animals, Dom Dolla, John Summit, and Megadeth . Notably, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard will participate in the inaugural Roo Residency, performing three sets over three days.​

Full Schedule Below:

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!