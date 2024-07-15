Morgan Wallen Playing Two nights At Neyland Stadium

It’s no secret that Morgan Wallen has remained loyal to his Tennessee roots throughout his career. Growing up in Sneedville, Tenn., before moving to Knoxville as a teenager, Wallen’s affinity for the University of Tennessee Vols has inspired hits such as “Tennessee Fan” and “Had Me By Halftime,” while he continues to cheer on his favorite team between tour stops.

Now Wallen is bookending his Pollstar and Billboard-awarded Country Tour of the Year, One Night At A Time, with a show he’s always wanted to headline: Neyland Stadium. Wallen will be joined by special guests HARDY and fellow Tennessee-native ERNEST with tickets going on-sale at 11 a.m. ET this Wednesday, July 17.

“I’ve had the honor of playing in a lot of college, MLB and NFL stadiums the past two years, but getting to play to my hometown at Neyland Stadium, nothing tops this for a boy from East Tennessee,” shares Wallen, who reactivated his Instagram this morning to share the news.

Wallen recently returned stateside following his BST Hyde Park London headlining debut alongside openers Riley Green, ERNEST, Ella Langley, Alana Springsteen, Zandi Holup, and more. Becoming the largest country concert ever held in the U.K. with over 50,000 attendees.

While in the U.K., Wallen also released “Lies Lies Lies” after originally recording it at London’s Abbey Road Studios for his digital series Abbey Road Sessions on Dec. 5, 2023.

With a portion of every ticket purchased to his live shows benefiting The Morgan Wallen Foundation (MWF), the nonprofit recently donated $100,000 to the community of Jefferson City to improve and renovate two local baseball fields. With $80,000 going toward Roy Harmon Field via the City Parks Department and $20,000 toward New Market Field via Jefferson City Little League, the renovations include new infields, bases, dug outs, press boxes, backstop padding, fencing and more.

Nashville.com recently saw Wallen at Mile High Stadium in Denver an there is no doubt why he’s the hottest star on the planet right now.

