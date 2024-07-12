NASHVILLE: This week’s Nashville Pick is Emma Brooke and her song “If You Ever Had A Broken Heart”.

Emma Brooke’s debut solo-written single “If You Ever Had a Broken Heart” came while her own artistry was an afterthought, and her mind was set on writing country songs to work her way up in the Nashville songwriting scene. “I remember I was living alone in Bellevue, and one morning the idea and chorus melody popped into my head simultaneously. The melody really caught my attention. Then as I started singing it, my voice felt at home on it. I don’t think there’s been a song that I felt so eager to record, even though it had nothing to do with my creative goals at the time.” Emma called upon Nashville-based producer Frank Maroney to bring the vision to life. Pre-production meetings consisted of references like Coldplay and John Mayer.

Emma invites listeners into a world where timeless melodies meet modern sensibilities. Drawing from an eclectic array of musical influences, including the likes of Carole King, Mariah Carey, and Dolly Parton, Emma weaves together the songwriting value of country music with pop-leaning sounds, creating something that is both familiar and fresh.

Listeners will be drawn to the retro essence that permeates Emma’s music, as her lyrics resonate with authenticity and emotion. Each song is a journey, with melodies that stretch the ear and lyrics that linger in the mind long after the music fades. Follow along Emma’s journey to watch for her following single, “Enough of Me”.

Emma is originally from West Milford, New Jersey and moved to Nashville a year after graduating high school. After 8 years in Nashville, she’s currently residing in the Austin, Texas area.

