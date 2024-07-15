Wyatt Flores Anounces “Welcome To The Plains Tour”

Rising country artist Wyatt Flores anounced his “Welcome to the Plains Tour” this fall including newly confirmed shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium (two nights)

Tickets for the tour will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, July 16 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following this Friday, July 19 at 10:00am local time. Flores has also partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket goes to the National FFA Foundation to support the state FFA associations to help them continue their work towards agriculture education and development in the United States.

The upcoming performances add to a breakout year for Flores, who is nominated for Emerging Act of the Year at the 2024 Americana Music Association Honors & Awards and released his new EP, Half Life, earlier this spring via Island Records.

Born and raised in Oklahoma, the Mexican-American artist has established himself as one of country music’s most vital voices. After dropping “Travelin’ Kid” at 19-years-old, Flores captivated audiences via The Hutson Sessions EP highlighted by “Please Don’t Go,” which gathered 150 million-plus global streams and scaled the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart. Among other standouts, “Losing Sleep” garnered more than 48 million streams. Signing to Island Records, he capped off 2023 with the Life Lessons EP.

With streaming numbers exceeding the 325 million mark over the last two years, Flores continues to stay authentic to his story through his music. As soon as Flores picked up a guitar, he never put it down, drawing inspiration from the likes of Turnpike Troubadours, Tyler Childers and Jason Isbell. For as much as his family inspired him, his home state also shaped his identity. “There’s a lot of pain and suffering that comes from Oklahoma,” Flores notes. “Going back to the Trail of Tears, we’re a poor state, and we don’t have much. We’re the kindest people ever, but we’re tougher than a boot. We don’t stop fighting. It builds a lot of character.”

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!