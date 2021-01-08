Morgan Wallen Drops “Dangerous: The Double Album”

Nearly three years in the making, Morgan Wallen is releasing Dangerous: The Double Album, available everywhere now.

“Started writing for this album two and a half years ago and had no idea what those two and a half years were going to bring,” shares Wallen. “I tried to put all of those emotions from that time into one album but couldn’t — so we decided to make two. I hope you listen and it brings you some escape, some joy, some peace. That’s what I’ve found in it. Thanks for all of the support and I can’t wait to play these for y’all live one day.”

Grounded by the Tennessee native’s gravelly, tobacco-tinged voice and rooted in his hometown tendencies, the 30-track double shot pushes boundaries across the board, marrying modern production styles, classic Country lyricism, and Wallen’s wide range of influences on over 90 minutes of new music.

Doubling down, Wallen tallies 16 credits as a songwriter on the collection alongside a highlight reel of Nashville’s finest collaborators, including Ashley Gorley, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Rodney Clawson, and close friend Michael Hardy. Produced entirely by Joey Moi, with co-production on select tracks by Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, and Charlie Handsome, Dangerous is a continuation of the signature sound Wallen and Moi crafted on his PLATINUM-certified #1 debut, If I Know Me.

In celebration of the new release, Wallen will go Live From The Ryman for one night only this Tuesday, January 12, on his YouTube and Facebook pages, performing a full band set of the all-new material. The global livestream event will take fans into Nashville’s mother church for the high-octane concert, starting at 9pm ET / 8pm CT.