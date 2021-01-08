WATCH: Florida Georgia Unveils Their “New Truck”

Florida Georgia Line released “New Truck” today capturing the pure joy of a brand-new ride. The release revs up excitement for FGL’s fifth studio album, LIFE ROLLS ON (BMLG Records), arriving February 12.

“With ‘New Truck’ we were like, ‘Man, this feels good. I just want to ride around in my truck, listen to this, and have a song to jam to,’” shares FGL’s Tyler Hubbard. “When any of our buddies get a new truck now, we can send it to them and say, ‘Yo, bump this in the truck!’”

FGL’s Brian Kelley agrees, “It feels really different and fresh. It’s got a fun innocence about it too.”

Hubbard and Kelley penned and produced the tune alongside Corey Crowder, Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman, and Priscilla Renea, with Raysean Hairston and Blake Redferrin also serving as writers. Hubbard’s Hip-Hop flow ticks off a wish-list full of souped-up features, as the pair hit a trail marked by high times in low gear over a bouncing piano melody and banjo-tinged backroad beat.

LIFE ROLLS ON includes 16 tracks with current Top 20 single, “Long Live,” and their 17th career #1, “I Love My Country.” Hubbard and Kelley tally 13 writing credits across the first full-length album that they co-produced with Crowder.