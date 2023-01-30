Luke Combs New Album, Gettin’ Old Drops March 24

Just nine months after his 3x Grammy-nominated record Growin’ Up was released, reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs is back with a new companion album, Gettin’ Old, March 24 via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville. In advance of the release, lead track, “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old,” written by Combs, Rob Snyder and Channing Wilson, is debuting today. (Listen above)

Combs is nominated for three awards at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards: Best Country Album (Growin’ Up), Best Country Song (“Doin’ This”) and Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“Outrunnin’ Your Memory” with Miranda Lambert). Combs will also perform during the live awards ceremony, which airs next Sunday, February 5 on CBS.

Reflecting on the album, Combs shares, “This album is about the stage of life I’m in right now. One that I’m sure a lot of us are in, have been through, or will go through. It’s about coming of age, loving where life is now but at the same time missing how it used to be, continuing to fall for the one you love and loving them no matter what, living in the moment but still wondering how much time you have left, family, friends, being thankful, and leaving a legacy. Me and so many others have poured their hearts and souls into this record, and I hope you love it as much as we do.”

Produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, Gettin’ Old is Combs’ fourth full-length album following 2022’s Growin’ Up, 2019’s 3x Platinum What You See is What You Get and his 4x Platinum debut, This One’s For You. Across these eighteen new tracks, Combs continues to establish himself as one of music’s most authentic and powerful voices, as he reaches new lyrical depths exploring themes of family, legacy, love and personal growth. Full track list details to be unveiled soon.

Combs will kick off his World Tour this March with sixteen North American stadium shows, all of which sold out immediately. With 39 shows across 3 continents and 16 countries, the record-breaking run is the largest tour ever for a country artist. The upcoming trek includes shows at Arlington, TX’s AT&T Stadium, Nashville’s Nissan Stadium and Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium, as well as stops in Australia, New Zealand, U.K., Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, France and Belgium. See below for complete tour itinerary.