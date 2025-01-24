LISTEN: Scoot Teasley’s “Gone to Dust”

Fast rising country artist and Georgia native Scoot Teasley has unveiled his latest single, “Gone to Dust,” (listen and watch above) heartfelt ballad that blends his soulful voice with raw, emotional storytelling. Co-written by Teasley, Nicholas Sainato, and John Townsend, the song explores themes of love, heartbreak, and resilience, offering fans a poignant glimpse into his artistry.

We got to see Teasley live at The Basement this week and it was well with the trip. The place was packed and Teasley sounds even better live.

“It’s been nearly a year since I released new music,” Teasley shared. “During that time, I’ve been writing some of my favorite songs to date. ‘Gone to Dust’ is just the start of what’s coming, and I can’t wait for everyone to hear what I’ve been working on.”

Teasley’s previous single, “This Truck Still Misses You,” earned acclaim, including a spot on Billboard’s 8 Must-Hear Country Songs list. Teasley’s breakout track was a standout on his debut EP Country Back, released last February. The four-song project showcases his unique fusion of classic country storytelling with modern hip-hop and R&B influences—a sound that has garnered him recognition as one of Nashville Briefing’s 2024 Artists to Watch and a Tidal Rising Artist.

To celebrate the release of “Gone to Dust,” Teasley also hit the stage in Nashville this week with performances at Whiskey Jam on January 23 at Whiskey Row. He’ll continue his run with a set at the Raised Rowdy showcase at Duck Blind on January 29.

Last summer, Teasley made a splash at CMA Fest, performing on the Spotify House Fresh Finds Rooftop stage, solidifying his rising-star status.

