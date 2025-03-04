Michigan Rattlers Coming To Cannery Hall

Following the release of their third studio album, Waving From A Sea, Michigan Rattlers will return to the road this winter for an intimate set of club dates including Nashville’s Cannery Hall on 4/26.

On their new Dominic John Davis produced record, the Petoskey, Michigan-based rock & roll band with a blend of folk, Americana and country influences, pairs the heavy hitting lyricism they’re known for with a newfound sonic depth, evolving alongside the characters in their songs. Waving From A Sea reckons with the heartbreaking reality of becoming old enough to know that your dreams might not come true in the ways you thought they would. It’s about making the journey from adolescence into adulthood and fighting to find a place in the world.

Released this past summer, it’s the band’s most immersive album to date, and standout singles such as “Heaven” and “Gridlock (Just The Sky)” sit at the perfect intersection of The War on Drugs and Bruce Springsteen.

“These songs are revelations of sorts,” said the band’s frontman Graham Young. “They’re waking up. They’re growing up. They’re facing up to the day and not being beat down by it. They’re realizations. I’m not afraid anymore. I’ve been afraid. Look where it got me. It led me down dark roads that had no end. These songs turn around and walk back toward the light. Heaven is here. Heaven is right now. Heaven is presence. Heaven is a soft cheek. It’s a walk along the river. It’s a city at night. Heaven is a kiss from a lover. And when this is over the trees will grow, the flowers will bloom, the seasons will change and we’ll have moved headstrong into the light. And I’ll be thinking of you. And me. And all that I used to be. And remember your old house? Just on the other side of the corn field. We’d lie in the grass and stare up at the stars and drink a few High Lifes and take nips from a pint of whiskey. And we’d sprint around the house as fast we could. The houselights and trees blurring around us. And we’d come tumbling back down into the grass. Struggling to catch our breath and smiling and laughing and not thinking about tomorrow or yesterday. We got so close to one another. And maybe if I hadn’t been so caught up in lassoing a fleeting life and maybe if you hadn’t felt the need to reinvent yourself every time the line slacked a little. Maybe if. But to wonder maybe if is heaven. Remembering is heaven. And then I locked myself up. In the deep nostalgia that covered everything in formaldehyde.”

GET OPRY 1OO YEAR CELEBRATION TICKETS HERE

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!