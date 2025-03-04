LISTEN: The Seldom Scene’s “Man at the Crossroads”

Today four-time Grammy-nominated bluegrass quintet The Seldom Scene has shared their latest single “Man at the Crossroads,” (listen above) a wistful reflection on times gone by. “I have known of this song for a long time,” says dobro player Fred Travers of the expertly penned and beautifully performed number. “It was written by my friend and neighbor, singer-songwriter David Norris, and I have always wanted to record it.” After years of dreaming of interpreting the tune,Travers brought “Man at the Crossroads” to the band, who worked their usual magic transforming the nostalgic folk tune into a rolling, sentimental tribute to the search for home, complete with heartfelt solos by Travers and fiddle player Ron Stewart.

“Man at the Crossroads” is the latest single from the Seldom Scene’s upcoming album, Remains to Be Scene—out March 14th on Smithsonian Folkways. Remains to Be Scene features an interpretation of Jim Croce’s “A Good Time Man Like Me Ain’t Got No Business (Singin’ the Blues),” a pair of songs by Bob Dylan: “Walking Down the Line” and “Farewell, Angelina,” while also revisiting a fan-favorite, “White Line,” from the iconic Live at the Cellar Door album and paying tribute to their inspirations, Flatt & Scruggs, with “Hard Travelin’.”

Remains to Be Scene Tracklist:

Last of the Steam-Powered Trains

Man at the Crossroads

A Good Time Man Like Me Ain’t Got No Business (Singin’ the Blues)

Hard Travelin’

Farewell, Angelina

Walking Down the Line

Lonesome Day

I Could Cry

White Line

Show Me the Way to Go Home

The Story of My Life

Remains to Be Scene caps the end of an era for the group in many ways. The album is dedicated to the memory of Bluegrass Hall of Famer and Seldom Scene cofounder Ben Eldridge, who retired from the group in 2014. But Eldridge remained a major presence and friend to the band, penning heartfelt liner notes for this album before his passing in April 2024.

Also notable is that Remains to Be Scene marks the final album for Dudley Connell, another Bluegrass Hall of Famer as a member of the Johnson Mountain Boys. Connell wrapped up a Seldom Scene tenure of nearly three decades on guitar and vocals with his retirement at the end of 2024. “Twenty-nine years, dude, that’s a long, long time,” Connell says with a laugh. “No regrets, I’ve loved every minute of it, and it’s been a real joy working with these guys for so long. But I want to get out while I still have my mobility and can travel, walk my dog, things like that.”

GET OPRY 1OO YEAR CELEBRATION TICKETS HERE

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!