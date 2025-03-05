 


LISTEN: Elton John & Brandi Carlile's "Swing For The Fences"
Photo by Peggy Sirota

LISTEN: Elton John & Brandi Carlile’s “Swing For The Fences”

Elton John and Brandi Carlile have released their brand new song “Swing For The Fences.” (Listen above) The powerful, uplifting anthem that serves as the latest preview of their upcoming collaborative album, Who Believes In Angels?, set to release on April 4th via Interscope Records.

A spirited fusion of rock ‘n’ roll energy and bold defiance, “Swing For The Fences” is a celebration of resilience, ambition, and living unapologetically. Reflecting on the song’s message, Brandi Carlile shares:

“This song is a rallying cry for anyone who’s ever dreamed big. As a gay woman and Elton as a gay man, we’ve both built families and careers beyond our wildest expectations.

For Elton John, recording the track was a pivotal moment in shaping the album’s creative direction: “When we laid down ‘Swing For The Fences,’ it was a breakthrough. Everything started to click, and we felt an overwhelming sense of joy and excitement. It set the tone for the entire project.”

The concept for Who Believes In Angels? was sparked by Elton, Brandi, and renowned producer Andrew Watt, who set out to craft an album that was truly collaborative, blending Elton-led and Brandi-led songs with lyrics from Bernie Taupin and Carlile. They composed and recorded the album from scratch in just 20 days, pushing each other creatively to explore new musical landscapes.

The project boasts an all-star backing band, featuring: Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Pino Palladino (Nine Inch Nails, Gary Numan, David Gilmour), Josh Klinghoffer (Pearl Jam, Beck)

For the first time in his career, Elton John allowed cameras to capture his songwriting and recording process. (watch below) The resulting documentary footage—filled with creative breakthroughs, emotional struggles, and raw, unfiltered moments—offers fans a rare glimpse into the making of Who Believes In Angels?.

Who Believes In Angels? Tracklist:
1️⃣ The Rose Of Laura Nyro
2️⃣ Little Richard’s Bible
3️⃣ Swing For The Fences
4️⃣ Never Too Late
5️⃣ You Without Me
6️⃣ Who Believes In Angels?
7️⃣ The River Man
8️⃣ A Little Light
9️⃣ Someone To Belong To
🔟 When This Old World Is Done With Me

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer.

