Merle Monroe To Release “God’s Still In Control”

Bluegrass group Merle Monroe is excited for the release of their brand new single, “God’s Still In Control.” Written as a response to the current COVID-19 outbreak, the chilling ballad serves as the lead single from the band’s forthcoming sophomore project, slated for release in early 2021. SiriusXM’s Bluegrass Junction (Channel 62) is giving fans the exclusive world premiere of the track Thursday morning (April 16) at 7:55am ET.

“God’s Still in Control” was penned by Merle Monroe co-founder Tim Raybon in mid-March when it became obvious that the COVID-19 outbreak would soon be wreaking havoc on the country. As it became apparent that festivals and concerts were beginning to cancel, a heartbroken Raybon took pen to paper after more and more people began getting laid off from work. Following the news of the devastating Nashville tornadoes paired with the passing of Country legend Joe Diffie, the Bluegrass singer had a clear message in mind.

“While writing, I was reminded throughout history how real God becomes when we personally, or as a country face a sudden tragedy like Pearl Harbor, 9/11 or a loss of a spouse or a family member,” explains Raybon. “I knew deep down God is in control of this. Nothing takes Him by surprise. And sometimes it takes earthquakes, floods, tornados and even something we have never even considered like this coronavirus to get our attention. I hope this song is a blessing to you.”

Merle Monroe’s upcoming second album will serve as the follow-up to their critically-acclaimed debut project, Back To The Country. Heavily inspired by their main influences Merle Haggard and Bill Monroe, that connection is on full display throughout the collection. To date, the project and its songs have gone on to hit No. 1 on multiple charts, officially putting the band on the map over the last year.