Americana Assoc. & Bluegrass Situation Announce Whiskey Sour Happy Hour

The Americana Music Association has partnered with The Bluegrass Situation, along with its co-founder, actor/comedian/musician Ed Helms, to present Whiskey Sour Happy Hour, a 21st-century online variety show to benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund and Direct Relief, debuting on April 22 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. With Helms serving as host of the series, Whiskey Sour Happy Hour will draw on his long-running Whiskey Sour Radio Hour shows at LA’s Largo to bring world-class music, comedy, and interviews directly into homes across the country and world. April 22nd’s edition of Whiskey Sour Happy Hour will feature music from Lee Ann Womack, Aubrie Sellers, Billy Strings, and Madison Cunningham—plus more surprise guests. Whiskey Sour Happy Hour can be streamed on the Association’s Facebook page, as well as on The Bluegrass Situation’s website, Facebook and YouTube pages. Fans are able to donate to MusiCares and Direct Relief HERE.

After Whiskey Sour Happy Hour premieres on April 22, new shows will be broadcast every Wednesday at the same time for the following three weeks—April 29, May 6, and May 13. Confirmed guests for the series include Chris Thile, Yola, Sarah Jarosz, Rhiannon Giddens & Francesco Turrisi, Rodney Crowell, Aoife O’Donovan, Robert Ellis, and Watkins Family Hour, to name a few. Additional guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

“As soon as we realized the severity of the current crisis, Ed and I both knew we had to do something to support both our musical and medical community—and not just a one-time thing, but something that could promote more sustained giving through multiple shows,” says BGS Co-Founder and Executive Director, Amy Reitnouer Jacobs. “In a short amount of time, our BGS family of artists have come together in such a big way to make this happen. It makes us feel like even though we’re all separated right now, we’re closer than ever before.”

In addition to supporting Whiskey Sour Happy Hour, Ft. Worth’s premier artisanal whiskey brand TX Whiskey has already stepped up their efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, shifting 100% of their production to making hand sanitizer. As of March 31, the TX team has produced 800 gallons of hand sanitizer for government agencies. With more raw materials inbound, TX Whiskey is currently positioned to make and bottle 5000 more gallons of sanitizer. On top of that, TX Whiskey continues to support local musicians by giving them an online stage and revenue generator through their TX Couch Sessions—streaming every Friday night in April on IGTV.

Also a presenting sponsor for Whiskey Sour Happy Hour, Allbirds have been working hard to lift up the healthcare community responding to COVID-19, having already donated $500,000 dollars worth of shoes to healthcare workers nationwide. While supplies last, customers are able to bundle any shoe purchase with a donation to immediately supply a pair of Wool Runners to a healthcare professional who’s already reached out to Allbirds for support.