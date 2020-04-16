WATCH: Marcus King Premieres “One Day She’s Here”

24 year old phenom singer and songwriter, Marcus King, unveiled his latest music video for “One Day She’s Here,” off his first solo album El Dorado today. The video, directed by Nashville filmmaker Joshua Shoemaker (Alabama Shakes and Erin Rae), features reverse motion photography and nonlinear narrative and was filmed in late 2019 on the streets of Nashville’s vibrant downtown Broadway.

King described the process of creating the song, stating, “I showed up to Easy Eye Sound about 30 minutes late for a writing session. When I walk in, I hear Mackie and Dan playing this bouncy progression. I sat down and the first thing that came to mind was this story of a girl in a Coupé De Ville, just out of your reach. The song talks about the good things in life sometimes not sticking around for long.”

King also adds the type of vibe he was looking for with the video stating, “I’m so happy with the way the video turned out. I wanted to try for a David Lynch approach with this. Josh Shoemaker was just the man for the job. We had so many dear friends come and be a part of it as well. I’m excited to share with y’all.”