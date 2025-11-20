LISTEN: Rissi Palmer’s Powerful “Old Black Southern Woman.”

Rissi Palmer is shining a powerful new spotlight on the women who shaped her life. Her latest release, “Old Black Southern Woman,” is out now on all streaming platforms via Invasion Merch, serving as the first look at her upcoming PERSPECTIVES EP, arriving early 2026.

Co-written with Kyshona Armstrong and produced by Grammy-winner Shannon Sanders, the song feels less like a single and more like a heartfelt tribute. Palmer reflects on the wisdom, humor, and undeniable strength of Black Southern women, while also honoring her own mother’s legacy.

“As I get older, I think about what a privilege it is to get old,” Palmer shares. “My mother died at 38 and never got to see her only child grow up… I often think about what kind of woman she would have been.” She goes on to celebrate the women who helped raise and guide her — her “village of wise women” — noting that this song is a promise for who she hopes to become in their honor.

The release arrives alongside a stunning new music video, (watch above) once again directed by Caleb Childers, who previously collaborated with Palmer on her “Summerville” visual. The video reverently showcases generations of Black Southern women, including Palmer’s own daughters.

“From the beginning, Caleb and I both knew this video wasn’t about me,” Palmer explains. “It was about honoring the women who shaped me, and the roots that shaped so many of us.”

In a touching call to community, Palmer invited fans to submit photos of the women who inspired them — and was met with an overwhelming outpouring. Although not every photo could be included in the final cut, she promises the rest will be shared on her socials in the coming days “to make sure every woman is seen and celebrated.”

With “Old Black Southern Woman,” Rissi Palmer isn’t just releasing a song — she’s preserving a legacy. And Nashville is listening.

