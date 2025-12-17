Melody Guy Set To Release “Train to Dreamland”

Nashville singer/songwriter and guitarist Melody Guy is set to release her most ambitious and fully realized project to date. Her new album, Train to Dreamland, arrives January 18, 2026, on all major streaming platforms, marking a bold new chapter for one of Americana’s most compelling voices.

The 15-track collection blends rock, pop, and Americana with lyrical honesty, capturing both the grit and grace that have long defined Guy’s work. Produced by Guy herself and mixed and mastered by Pat Lassiter at Riverfront Studio, the album was recorded across Florence, Alabama; Portland, Oregon; and Madison, Tennessee, giving the project a wide-open, road-worn feel that mirrors its themes.

Guy is joined by her daughter Delaney Smith (Sit Pretty) on harmonies, alongside an impressive lineup of players including Chas Williams (Nanci Griffith, Wynonna Judd) on slide and electric guitars and dobro; Mike Daly (Travis Tritt, Hank Williams Jr.) on pedal steel; Paco Shipp (Jamie Hartford Band) on harmonica; Racquel Cole (The Woods) on harmonies on “I Forgive Me”; hit songwriter Ronnie Guilbeau on harmonies; drummers Jay Tooke (Clay Walker, Cody Johnson) and William Ellis (Montgomery Gentry); and string arranger Tim Lorsch (Americana Strings, The Suitcase).

One of the album’s most poignant moments arrives with “Talk To Yourself,” a duet recorded with Guy’s late friend Mark Elliott. The song was discovered after Elliott’s passing and stands as a powerful tribute to their creative bond. Renowned Muscle Shoals songwriter Mark Narmone (Craig Morgan, Reba McEntire, John Michael Montgomery), who plays keyboards and organ on the album, praises the project, saying, “Melody’s songwriting, voice, and guitar playing on this record are all sweetly baptized in real-life soulfulness. It’s a thing of beauty.”

Guy penned nine of the album’s fifteen tracks, with additional co-writes alongside Mark Elliott, Wood Newton, Steve Dean, and Jorgen Thorup. The lead single, “Happy I’m Getting Older,” is already making noise with its raw edge and unapologetic message—a grunge-leaning rock anthem that embraces resilience, scars, and hard-earned wisdom. Album opener “Invisible” kicks things off with fire and defiance, while tracks like “Dreamland,” “I Forgive Me,” and “Talk To Yourself” showcase Guy’s gift for storytelling and emotional depth.

With more than two million touring miles under her belt, Melody Guy has built a reputation as one of Americana’s most authentic and powerful performers. Over the years, she’s shared the stage with Keith Urban, Tanya Tucker, Leon Russell, The Avett Brothers, John Michael Montgomery, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, and Amy Grant. Her 2019 album Dry the Rivers earned a full-album premiere from Billboard, further cementing her place as a singular voice in roots music.

