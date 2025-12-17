Bert Kreischer And HARDY To Host “Nashville’s Big Bash”

Music City is ringing in the New Year in a big way. Comedian and actor Bert Kreischer will team up with country hitmaker HARDY to host NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: Nashville’s Big Bash, airing live Wednesday, December 31, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. The broadcast runs 8–10 p.m. ET/PT, before picking back up 10:30 p.m.–1:30 a.m. ET/PT, taking viewers straight through midnight celebrations across multiple time zones.

While Kreischer and HARDY anchor the action from Nashville, social media star Haley Baylee (@haleyybaylee) will be stationed in New York City, guiding the East Coast countdown and covering the iconic Times Square Ball Drop at midnight ET. Back in Music City, the hosts will usher in the New Year at midnight CT with Nashville’s signature Music Note Drop from the Bicentennial Stage.

“This lineup is absolutely wild,” Kreischer shared. “I was barely involved last year, and somehow they’ve let me back—this time with my buddy HARDY. I feel like I should be paying CBS for this opportunity. I can’t wait, and I’ll do my best to keep my shirt on… at least until midnight.”

HARDY echoed the excitement, adding, “There’s nothing like New Year’s Eve in Nashville. Big Bash is always a party, and I’m fired up to be back—especially getting to co-host with one of the funniest guys I know.”

In addition to hosting, HARDY will also perform live from Bicentennial Park, joining an already stacked lineup that includes Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, Bailey Zimmerman, and special guests CeCe Winans and the Fisk Jubilee Singers. Throughout the five-hour broadcast, performances will roll in from stages all over Nashville, featuring Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Rascal Flatts, Riley Green, Marcus King, Megan Moroney, Zach Top, Keith Urban, Gretchen Wilson, and Stephen Wilson Jr. Viewers can also expect appearances from comedian Dusty Slay, Entertainment Tonight’s Cassie DiLaura, SiriusXM’s Buzz Brainard, and UFC champion Kayla Harrison.

Adding to the celebration, Dwight Yoakam and Marcus King will perform at Category 10, the home of the official Nashville’s Big Bash watch party. Hosted by Cody Alan and Caylee Hammack, the event is free and open to fans 21 and over, with doors opening at 6 p.m.—first come, first served.

From Times Square to the heart of Music City, Nashville’s Big Bash is once again set to deliver a coast-to-coast New Year’s Eve celebration.

