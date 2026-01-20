Megan Moroney Scores Her Third Number One

Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records singer-songwriter Megan Moroney is back at the top of the Country charts. The Georgia native has scored her latest No. 1 at Country radio with “6 Months Later,” a GOLD-certified fan favorite that has officially climbed to the peak of the Country Aircheck/Mediabase Airplay chart.

The breezy post-breakup anthem marks Moroney’s third career No. 1 at Country radio and will appear on her upcoming third studio album, Cloud 9, due out February 20. The project is available now for pre-order and pre-save.

“Thank you so much to my Country radio friends! It feels surreal to have another number one,” Moroney shares. “I’m so thankful Country radio embraced this song as much as my fans and I.”

Written by Moroney alongside Ben Williams, David “Messy” Mescon, and Rob Hatch, “6 Months Later” debuted in June and quickly became her highest entry yet on the Billboard Hot 100, reaching the Top 30 across all genres. After impacting Country radio in July, the track steadily gained momentum, breaking into the Top 10 by fall before claiming the top spot.

“6 Months Later” follows a growing list of Moroney’s radio successes, including the 2X PLATINUM title track from her 2024 sophomore album, “Am I Okay?”, and her 4X PLATINUM breakout hit “Tennessee Orange,” which earned her first No. 1 in 2023.

Alongside her latest chart-topper, Cloud 9 will also feature the rising radio hit “Beautiful Things” and “Wish I Didn’t,”a playful, sharp-edged anthem released last week with a Mr. & Mrs. Smith-inspired video co-starring Dylan Efron.

