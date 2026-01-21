LISTEN: Trey Hensley Releases New Single “Tucson”

Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and guitar slinger Trey Hensley has released his latest single, “Tucson,” available now across all digital and streaming platforms. The track offers another glimpse into Hensley’s forthcoming solo album, Can’t Outrun The Blues, due March 6 via Pinecastle Records.

Rooted in Bluegrass but colored by Americana and Roots influences, “Tucson” showcases Hensley’s unmistakable, guitar-forward style. Penned solely by Hensley, the song is driven by a relentless rhythm, scorching guitar breaks, and cinematic, wide-open lyrics that unfold like a modern outlaw tale.

“‘Tucson’ is a song that’s been kicking around for years, mostly as a guitar riff,” Hensley shares. “I’ve always thought of it as something reminiscent of an acoustic American-era Johnny Cash tune. I was sitting in a hotel in Canada a few weeks before we started recording the album, and the whole story spilled out in just a few minutes. I love westerns, murder ballads, and story songs—especially when they leave a little to the imagination.”

The new release follows Hensley’s chart-topping title track, “Can’t Outrun The Blues,” which marked his first solo No. 1 on the Bluegrass Today Monthly Airplay Chart and earned heavy rotation on SiriusXM. Together, the songs set the tone for an album that blends high-octane Bluegrass with thoughtful, roots-driven storytelling.

Produced by seven-time Grammy winner Brent Maher, Can’t Outrun The Blues features Hensley as a songwriter on seven of its ten tracks and boasts an impressive lineup of collaborators. Highlights include “Going And Gone” with Molly Tuttle, a reimagined take on Neil Young’s “Unknown Legend”featuring Vince Gill, and the Americana-leaning “One White Line At A Time” with Steve Wariner. The album closes with “Off To Sea,” an introspective ballad that reveals Hensley’s more tender side.

A two-time reigning IBMA Guitar Player of the Year, Hensley first rose to prominence as part of the acclaimed duo Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley before carving out his own lane across Bluegrass, Americana, and Roots music. Named “Nashville’s hottest young player” by Acoustic Guitar magazine, Hensley is also a 2025 Grammy winner for his work on Taj Mahal’s Swingin’ Live at the Church in Tulsa.

Beyond the studio and stage, Hensley has partnered with Taylor Guitars on his signature Trey Hensley Gold Label 510e, designed to capture his signature tone through a deeper dreadnought body, premium tonewoods, and V-Class bracing. He’ll be on hand at the 2026 NAMM Show in Anaheim, January 21–23, with appearances throughout the week, including a performance during Taylor Guitars Hour: Live at The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus on Thursday, January 22.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!