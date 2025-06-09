Megan Moroney Scores Her 2nd Number One

In the latest major milestone for Megan Moroney, the Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records singer/songwriter’s PLATINUM-certified “Am I Okay?” hits No. 1 this week on Country radio, reigning the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart. The title track from her widely celebrated sophomore album marks the second Country radio No. 1 from Moroney, who previously soared to the top of the charts with her 3X PLATINUM breakthrough single “Tennessee Orange.”

Written by Moroney, Luke Laird, and Jessie Jo Dillon and produced by Kristian Bush, “Am I Okay?” appears as the opening track to the hitmaker’s latest full-length — a July 2024 release that triumphed as the year’s third-biggest debut from a female Country artist and landed on illustrious lists like Rolling Stone’s “100 Best Albums of 2024.”

Currently making her way across North America on her blockbuster AM I OKAY? TOUR, Moroney headed back to her homebase of Nashville this weekend for a series of showstopping performances at CMA Fest. Starting Thursday (6/5), her set at the Chevy Riverfront Stage hit capacity in just two minutes thanks to a half mile long line of fans. On Saturday night (6/7) she lit up the Nissan Stadium Main Stage, with The Tennessean raving, “The 27-year-old’s confidence shined brighter than her sparkly silver dress refracting the stage lights,” and she also swung by Spotify House earlier that day for a surprise performance.

In yet another new moment for Moroney, last Friday (6/6) marked the launch of The Emo Cowgirl — a first-of-its-kind pop-up bar at The Westin Nashville’s L27 Rooftop Lounge. An immersive experience curated by Moroney herself, the full-venue transformation features signature cocktails (including the Am I Okay?, a citrusy blend of Bacardi, lemon, and blueberry), a food menu of elevated comfort favorites, and Megan’s Closet (a retail space packed with exclusive merch and limited-edition boots from her collaboration with Lane Boots). The first-ever artist-led takeover at L27 Rooftop Lounge, The Emo Cowgirl will run through August 31.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!