The 59th Annual CMA Awards Nominations Announced

The Country Music Association has announced nominees for “The 59th Annual CMA Awards.” Today’s announcement officially kicks off CMA Awards season, spotlighting the industry professionals, recording artists, songwriters, producers, musicians, and more whose achievements have shaped the genre over the past year. “The 59th Annual CMA Awards” are voted on by the 7,132 voting-eligible CMA Professional members, which represent every corner of the Country Music landscape, including industry professionals, recording artists, songwriters, producers, musicians and more.

Ella Langley, Megan Moroney, and Lainey Wilson top the list with six nominations each, while other top nominees include Zach Top with five nominations, and Riley Green and Cody Johnson with four nominations each. Kristian Bush, Carson Chamberlain, Luke Combs, Charlie Handsome, Chris Stapleton, and Morgan Wallen each secure three nominations. Vying for the night’s highest honor, CMA Entertainer of the Year, is Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson. “The 59th Annual CMA Awards,” broadcasts live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, Nov. 19 (8:00 – 11:00 PM/EST) on ABC and next day on Hulu.

First-time CMA Awards nominees include Johnny Clawson, Jon Decious, Jessie Jo Dillon, Josh Dorr, Alexandra Gavillet, Lalo Guzman, Jimmy Harnen, Brandon Lake, Micah Nichols, John Park, Aaron Raitiere, Matt Rovey, Kyle Sturrock, Wales Toney, Tucker Wetmore, and Stephen Wilson Jr.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

“4x4xU” – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” – Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews

“Am I Okay?” – Megan Moroney

Producer: Kristian Bush

Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank

“I Never Lie” – Zach Top

Producer: Carson Chamberlain

Mix Engineer: Matt Rovey

“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley & Riley Green

Producer: Will Bundy

Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

Am I Okay? – Megan Moroney

Producer: Kristian Bush

Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank

Cold Beer & Country Music – Zach Top

Producer: Carson Chamberlain

Mix Engineer: Matt Rovey

F-1 Trillion – Post Malone

Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

I’m The Problem – Morgan Wallen

Producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi

Mix Engineers: Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi

Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriter(s)

“4x4xU”

Songwriters: Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Lainey Wilson

“Am I Okay?”

Songwriters: Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird, Megan Moroney

“I Never Lie”

Songwriters: Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols, Zach Top

“Texas”

Songwriters: Johnny Clawson, Josh Dorr, Lalo Guzman, Kyle Sturrock

“you look like you love me”

Songwriters: Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

The Red Clay Strays

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)

“Don’t Mind If I Do” – Riley Green (featuring Ella Langley)

Producers: Scott Borchetta, Jimmy Harnen, Dann Huff

“Hard Fought Hallelujah” – Brandon Lake with Jelly Roll

Producer: Micah Nichols

“I’m Gonna Love You” – Cody Johnson (with Carrie Underwood)

Producer: Trent Willmon

“Pour Me A Drink” – Post Malone (feat. Blake Shelton)

Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome

“You Had To Be There” – Megan Moroney (feat. Kenny Chesney)

Producer: Kristian Bush

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle

Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar

Brent Mason – Guitar

Rob McNelley – Guitar

Derek Wells – Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)

“Am I Okay?” – Megan Moroney

Directors: Alexandra Gavillet, Megan Moroney

“I’m Gonna Love You” – Cody Johnson (with Carrie Underwood)

Director: Dustin Haney

“Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson

Director: TK McKamy

“Think I’m In Love With You” – Chris Stapleton

Director: Running Bear

“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley & Riley Green

Directors: Ella Langley, John Park, Wales Toney

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ella Langley

Shaboozey

Zach Top

Tucker Wetmore

Stephen Wilson Jr.

