Megan Moroney is Taking Cloud 9 on the Road

Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records singer/songwriter Megan Moroney is taking her new album Cloud 9 on the road in a way only she can — with a nine-day, nine-city fan celebration that includes a stop at Nashville’s The Pinnacle on February 22.

Dubbed “9 Cities. 9 Days.,” the special run will find Moroney making exclusive appearances across the country in honor of the album’s release. The festivities kick off February 20 in New York City — the same day Cloud 9 drops — and wrap February 28 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Along the way, Moroney will perform select songs and connect with fans in intimate venues, giving her devoted “emo cowgirls and cowboys” a rare up-close experience.

“When I thought about the release of Cloud 9, I knew I wanted to spend it with my fans,” shares Moroney. “They’re the reason I get to do this, and I’m so excited to celebrate this album with them!”

Traveling city to city by bus, the multi-platinum hitmaker will span the map from New York to Salt Lake City. In a full-circle moment for the University of Georgia graduate, the run will also include a surprise event at Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Georgia. Nashville fans can mark their calendars for February 22, when Moroney brings the celebration to The Pinnacle.

With the exception of the Scottsdale stop, all “9 Cities. 9 Days.” events will be ticketed for just $9. Tickets will be available beginning at 9 a.m. local time at each venue’s box office on the morning of the event, with a limit of two per person. A portion of proceeds will benefit The Megan Moroney Foundation, the nonprofit she founded to address bullying and promote kindness while raising awareness for mental health.

Moroney recently gave fans a preview of what’s to come with the release of Cloud 9’s soaring title track. The highly anticipated third studio album also features guest appearances from Ed Sheeran and Kacey Musgraves, along with her GOLD-certified Country radio No. 1 “6 Months Later,” Billboard Hot 100-charting hit “Beautiful Things,” and the recently released “Wish I Didn’t,” which arrived alongside its Mr. & Mrs. Smith-inspired video co-starring Dylan Efron.

–Jerry Holthouse

