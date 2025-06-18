McCrary Sisters Set To release New Album

Renowned Gospel singers The McCrary Sisters are set to release their latest album, Love Is the Only Key, on Tuesday, July 15. It will be available for download and streaming on all major platforms. The album is produced by Steve Crawford (co-produced by Church on the Rock).

The compilation features eight singles, including “What Good Am I,” written by Grammy-winning singer Bob Dylan. Its title track is the album’s current single and provides a powerful preview of the much-anticipated project. “Run On,” features brother Allen McCrary and is a testament to the family’s trailblazing legacy. The celebrated vocals of their late sister and group member, Deborah, are also captured on “Run On,” as well as “Amazing Grace” and “Shake It Off.”

Each aspect of the Nashville natives’ latest endeavor is something Ann, Regina and Alfreda are truly thankful for when reflecting on their musical journey.

“We’re so grateful, because God’s timing is everything! Now is the time for Love Is the Only Key and we pray that you are blessed,” says Alfreda.

Regina adds, “What the world needs now is love. Love is the only key to make a better place for you and me. Love can set us free and bring us unity. Listen, if we ain’t got love, we ain’t got nothing. I thank God that I have enough love in me that I can say I’ll make a change today. I’ll show love today. Our entire album is about LOVE TOGETHERNESS. We can do this together, but it starts with you and me.”

The forthcoming release marks the 15th year anniversary of their debut album, Our Journey.

Love Is the Only Key Track Listing:

1. Love Is the Only Key

2. Let’s Come Together

3. Run On

4. What Good Am I

5. Your Amazing Love

6. What He’s Done For Me

7. Shake It Off

8. Amazing Grace

