2025 BMI Christian Music Award Winners

BMI celebrated the best in Christian music last night at the 2025 BMI Christian Awards held at its Nashville office on Music Row. The evening paid tribute to the top Christian songwriters and music publishers behind the 25 most-performed songs of the previous year, and also revealed BMI’s Christian Songwriter, Song and Publisher of the Year. In addition, Jackie Patillo, President of the Gospel Music Association and the GMA Foundation, was honored with the BMI Spotlight Award for her unwavering dedication to the genre and illustrious career. The private event was hosted by BMI’s AVP, Creative, Leslie Roberts.

As BMI’s Spotlight Award honoree, Patillo was celebrated as a visionary leader and for her dedication to shaping and championing the world of Christian and Gospel music. As a surprise tribute, GRAMMY nominated and five-time GMA Dove Awards Female Vocalist of the Year Natalie Grant, accompanied by Bernie Herms, gave a compelling performance of her very first recording, “I Am Not Alone.”

After receiving the Spotlight Award, Patillo thanked her family, friends, and those who have impacted the community, including BMI, “for championing songwriters and composers… and for recognizing the beauty of Christian and Gospel music.” She said, “This is more than just a business. We are all making a difference and impacting culture, and that’s what we get up for every day. I don’t know that anyone really feels worthy, but I truly feel this is what amazing grace looks like.” In receiving this honor, she joins an exclusive group of music creators, including Dottie Leonard Miller, Randy Edelman, and Frank Gari.

BMI’s Christian Song of the Year went to “Praise,” written by Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Stephen Furtick and Chandler Moore. The hit song from Elevation Worship’s eleventh album, CAN YOU IMAGINE?, spent 31 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs chart, reached the Top 20 on the Christian Airplay chart and currently has over 171 million streams on YouTube.

Leading up to Song of the Year, BMI named the 25 most-performed Christian songs of the previous year including “GOOD DAY,” written by Forrest Frank, “I Believe” written by Chris Davenport, Jonathan Smith and Phil Wickham, “Praise You Anywhere” written by Hank Bentley and Ben Fielding (APRA), “That’s My King” written by Lloyd Nicks Jr. and Jessica Patrice Russ, and “What Are We Waiting For?” written by Sean Douglas, Josh Kerr and Luke Smallbone, among others. In naming the top songs, BMI also recognized 18 first-time award winners.

Jeff Pardo was named BMI Christian Songwriter of the Year for writing five of the 25 most-performed songs including “Don’t Stop Praying,” “Heaven Changes Everything,” “Praise The Lord” with Jake Henry and Micah Tyler, “Running Home” and “Strong” with Anne Wilson. The previously named 2023 BMI Christian Songwriter of the Year and GRAMMY-nominated songwriter has made an impact on the genre as a musician and producer and has successfully crossed genres as well, working with artists such as Lady A, Ben Rector, Tauren Wells and more.

Capitol CMG Publishing brought home Publisher of the Year for representing 17 of the 25 most-performed songs of the year including BMI’s Christian Song of the Year, “Praise,” as well as “Don’t Stop Praying,” “I Believe,” “Jesus Does,” and “Take It All Back,” to name a few.

The 2025 BMI Christian Awards featured special moments during the ceremony including Roberts calling BMI’s 2019 Compass Award winner Elwyn Raymer up to the stage to start the celebration with a prayer and country songwriter Jordan Rowe giving the audience a preview of his unreleased song, “Way Back,” and first-time BMI award-winner Seph Schlueter sharing his uplifting hit “Counting My Blessings.”

