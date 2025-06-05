MCA Names Rob Femia Chief Operating Officer

Music Corporation of America (MCA) announces today the promotion of Rob Femia to Chief Operating Officer. Femia adds COO to his duties as Executive Vice President of Business & Legal Affairs for the label group consisting of EMI Records Nashville, Lucille Records, Mercury Nashville, and MCA Nashville.

Rob Femia has nearly 20 years of experience practicing entertainment law, an extensive knowledge of the industry, and has fostered relationships with artists and their management teams. He joined UMG Nashville in 2013 as VP of Business & Legal Affairs, was upped to SVP in 2018 then rose to EVP of BLA in 2023. In addition to leading MCA’s BLA team, Femia, now as COO, is responsible for overseeing the label group’s day-to-day operational functions, ensuring efficiency, and alignment with strategic goals and long-term growth. Femia is a graduate of Rutgers Law School with prior work history at Sony BMG, Virgin Records/Capitol Music Group/EMI Music North America, and Atlantic Records.

“Having someone with Rob’s experience on MCA’s executive team is invaluable, especially as we enter the new chapter in the company’s history,” shares MCA President & CEO, Mike Harris. “I have worked with Rob for a good portion of my own career, and he has always been knowledgeable, hardworking, and honest – which are characteristics we strive to bring to MCA’s roster of artists every day. We are very excited that Rob has agreed to take on the expanded role of COO and we look forward to him being a big part of MCA’s future.”

“I am honored that Mike is entrusting me with this expanded role at MCA as we reshape and refocus our priorities around the core of what defines us—a best-in-class record label with a deep roster of hit makers and history makers alike,” says Femia. “From today’s most talented and brilliant artists in Country music to a rich catalog representing some of the most important and influential Country music spanning generations, MCA has always stood at the heart of the genre’s legacy and evolution. I thank Mike, a friend and colleague for over 18 years, for his confidence in me and for inviting me to stand beside him as we lead MCA into this exciting new era. Together with our extraordinary team, we will continue to champion our artists, honor our history, and push the boundaries of what’s next in Country music.”

The label group consisting of EMI Records Nashville, Lucille, Mercury Nashville, and MCA Nashville, is home to some of the most influential voices in the country music genre such as Alan Jackson, Belle Franz, Billy Currington, Brad Paisley, Brothers Osborne, Bryce Leatherwood, Carrie Underwood, Carter Faith, Caylee Hammack, Chris Stapleton, Colt Graves, Crowe Boys, Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Evan Bartels, George Strait, Isabel Dumaa, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Josh Ross, Kassi Ashton, Keith Urban, Lamont Landers, Landon Smith, Little Big Town, Louie TheSinger, Luke Bryan, Luke Grimes, Maddie & Tae, Mickey Guyton, Parker McCollum, Priscilla Block, Reba McEntire, Sam Hunt, Sam Williams, Sons of Habit, Timothy Wayne, Tucker Wetmore, Tyler Hubbard, Vince Gill, and more.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!