FEATURED BONNAROO ARTIST: Slightly Stoopid

Get ready, Bonnaroovians—Slightly Stoopid is heading back to the farm, and they’re today’s Featured Bonnaroo Artist. The San Diego-based crew just dropped their brand-new single, “Step Into The Sun,” a breezy, feel-good anthem that celebrates life, love, and togetherness—everything Bonnaroo stands for.

Recorded at the legendary Sonic Ranch Studios in El Paso, Texas, “Step Into The Sun” is the first taste of Slightly Stoopid’s tenth studio album, set to drop in 2026. It’s their first full-length project in eight years and kicks off their massive Step Into The Sun Summer Tour 2025, which includes a can’t-miss stop at Bonnaroo alongside major festival appearances at Red Rocks, Cali Vibes, and Point Break.

With its laid-back blend of acoustic soul, rock, reggae, and a splash of brass, the track showcases the signature chemistry between vocalists Miles Doughty and Kyle McDonald. Lyrics like, “Whether you’re right, whether you’re wrong… it’s the life that you’re given, it’s the way that you live it,” channel the easy-going philosophy that’s kept Slightly Stoopid’s fans grooving since their 1994 debut.

“‘Step Into The Sun’ takes you on a journey,” says Doughty. “Through the energy of Sonic Ranch Studios, we captured that organic band feel. Hope you feel the love!”

This summer, the band hits the road with support from Iration and Little Stranger, lighting up cities coast-to-coast before rolling into Manchester for their Bonnaroo set. Known for genre-hopping jams and high-energy live shows, their Bonnaroo performance promises to be one of the weekend’s brightest moments.

Beyond the tour, Slightly Stoopid recently announced the return of their beloved Closer to the Sun all-inclusive concert vacation in Mexico, featuring a dream lineup including Dirty Heads, Pepper, The Elovaters, Damian Marley, and Stephen Marley.

With “Step Into The Sun” leading the way, Slightly Stoopid’s Bonnaroo appearance is set to radiate everything fans love about their laid-back, genre-bending style. So bring the good vibes, pack some sunscreen, and don’t miss your chance to step into the sun with Slightly Stoopid at Bonnaroo on the Which Stage at 4:00pm Friday the 13th.

