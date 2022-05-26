Matt Stell Celebrates 2nd Consecutive #1

SESAC and ASCAP joined forces at The Local on Tuesday, May 24th to celebrate RECORDS Nashville artist Matt Stell’s (ASCAP) second consecutive #1 single, “Everywhere But On” with co-writers Paul Sikes (ASCAP) and Lance Miller (SESAC).

The song, produced by Stell and Ash Bowers, hit the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart on November 7, 2020. It follows his certified Platinum debut single, “Prayed For You,” which topped the charts in October 2019. Stell has amassed over half a billion streams across his catalog, and his latest single “Man Made” is impacting country radio now.

Shannan Hatch (SESAC), Mike Sistad (ASCAP), Michael Martin (Endurance Music Group), and Will Overton (Warner Chappell Music) all honored the group with brief remarks.