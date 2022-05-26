Back: Shannan Hatch (SESAC), Brendan Rich (Wide Open Music), Mike Sistad (ASCAP), Will Overton (Warner Chappell Music), Michael Martin (Endurance Music Group), Front: Lance Miller, Matt Stell, Paul Sikes, Ash Bowers. Photos by: Steve Lowry

Matt Stell Celebrates 2nd Consecutive #1

Jerry Holthouse May 26, 2022 Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse 1 Views

SESAC and ASCAP joined forces at The Local on Tuesday, May 24th to celebrate RECORDS Nashville artist Matt Stell’s (ASCAP) second consecutive #1 single, “Everywhere But On” with co-writers Paul Sikes (ASCAP) and Lance Miller (SESAC).

The song, produced by Stell and Ash Bowers, hit the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart on November 7, 2020. It follows his certified Platinum debut single, “Prayed For You,” which topped the charts in October 2019. Stell has amassed over half a billion streams across his catalog, and his latest single “Man Made” is impacting country radio now.

Shannan Hatch (SESAC), Mike Sistad (ASCAP), Michael Martin (Endurance Music Group), and Will Overton (Warner Chappell Music) all honored the group with brief remarks.

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

LISTEN: LeAnn Rimes’ “The Only”

Today LeAnn Rimes released new track, “The Only,” off her upcoming album, God’s work. The …