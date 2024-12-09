D. Striker This Friday At The Basement

Attention, Nashville! This Friday the 13th, the one and only D. Striker, a true Music City legend, is back to honor his long-standing tradition of performing on the unluckiest day of the year—something he’s been doing every Friday the 13th since 1998. A Nashville.com favorite, D. Striker’s shows are the stuff of local folklore, where you never know what will happen, who might show up, or what kind of good trouble will unfold.

Joining the party at The OG Basement are a stellar lineup of opening acts: Hands Down Eugene, Justin Webb & The Noise, CT Stephenson, and Jason Crawford. This eclectic mix promises to set the tone for an unforgettable night of rock, roll, and revelry. Trust us—you don’t want to miss a minute.

But wait—there’s more! As if one epic night wasn’t enough, this extra-special Striker party will roll over into a Saturday, day party at Bobby’s Idle Hour on the 14th. R.A. Bridges, Annie Neeley, Lew Card will be performing. Striker will not be performing at this show however he will likely be in the audience which means you could meet this elusive star.

So, grab your friends, your lucky charms, and your best party attitude. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer to the Striker phenomenon, this Friday the 13th will be one for the books. See you there—if you dare!

–Jerry Holthouse

