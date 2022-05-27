Craig Morgan Surprised Operation Finally Home With $100,000

Craig Morgan surprised executives from Operation Finally Home on stage at the Grand Ole Opry Tuesday night during its special Salute The Troops show, presenting a check for $100,000 to support the organization’s critical work to provide mortgage-free homes and home modifications to wounded, ill and injured military veterans, first responders, and their families in honor of their service and sacrifice to our country and community. The donation, which includes his entire $70,000 won on CBS’s Beyond The Edge in addition to a $30,000 donation from Monster Energy Cares, will help fill the funding gap to provide a new mortgage-free home to a deserving family.

“We are excited to accept this donation, which will allow us to further our mission of honoring veterans, first responders and their families with homes and home modifications,” shared Dan Wallrath, Founder, Operation Finally Home. “Craig is an amazing ambassador for Operation Finally Home with a deep desire to honor and care for America’s heroes, and we are blessed by his generosity.”