The War And Treaty Sign With Universal Music Group Nashville

Vocal duo The War And Treaty have signed their first major record deal with Universal Music Group Nashville. The husband-and-wife team of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter are recording now with new music expected later this year. The news follows The War and Treaty’s recent Americana Honors nomination for “Duo/Group of the Year” and their new summer headlining tour dates are on sale now at www.thewarandtreaty.com.

“We are excited to join the ranks of so many artist who we adore and admire both past and present,” said Michael and Tanya. “To be a part of a historical company such as UMG Nashville and to further tell the storyline that we all can follow and achieve our dreams brings tears to our eyes. This is our story and we are grateful UMG wants to be a part of it.”

“When I was introduced to The War And Treaty I was absolutely blown away,” said UMGN Chairman & CEO Mike Dungan. “Their talent and passion are extraordinary and I’m so excited to welcome Tanya and Michael to the UMG family.”

Watch The War And Treaty celebrate their recent milestone with UMG Nashville above.

Over the last 8 months, the duo also signed with Mary Hilliard Harrington and Christina Dunkley at Red Light Management and Jay Williams, Andrew Colvin and Grace Stern at William Morris Endeavor. They are represented by Jeff Colvin at Marcus & Colvin.