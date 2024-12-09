Brenda Lee Celebrates 1 Billion Streams On Spotify

Nashville resident, Rock and Roll Hall and Country Music Hall of Famer Brenda Lee was recognized for her holiday hit “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” recently with plaque presentations by Spotify and the RIAA.

Spotify celebrated Lee for her milestone of hitting 1 billion streams on Spotify with her iconic song “Rocking Around The Christmas Tree,” which is the only holiday song by a female country artist to enter Spotify’s Billions Club. The hit song, which broke multiple records last year’s holiday season, currently sits at Number 1 on Spotify’s Top 50 US chart.

Lee was also honored for achieving 7x Platinum by the RIAA for “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree.” This gives Lee the second highest Christmas title certified in 2024 to date and the second highest certified Christmas title (song or album) in RIAA history.

In November 2023, “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time ever, 65 years after the song’s debut, and was at the top spot for three weeks. By hitting the No.1 spot, Lee broke several records, many of which were held by Mariah Carey and “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” whom Lee beat out for the top. Lee claims just the third holiday No.1 ever on the Hot 100.

Brenda Lee signed with the legendary Decca Records label before her 12th birthday and went on to record such landmark hits as “Sweet Nothin’s,” “All Alone Am I,” “Break it to Me Gently” and “I’m Sorry.” Though she had success in multiple genres including rockabilly, pop and rock, Lee found her home in country music. Lee’s best-loved hit, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” celebrated its 65th anniversary last year and continues to top the charts year after year. Lee has sold more than 100 million albums globally. The Beatles once opened for her and the lads from Liverpool became good friends with the Southern belle from Atlanta, and Elvis Presley and Lee made their Grand Ole Opry debut on the same night.

