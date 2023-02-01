Masquerade Gala of Music City Set for Feb. 17

The 5th Annual Masquerade Gala of Music City is set for February 17, 2023 at Marathon Music Works. The extravagant event will draw a host of celebrities, athletes and a who’s who of Nashville influencers to benefit The Aloe Family organization. The evening to remember will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will include music performances by Tenille Arts, Levi Hummon, Kat and Alex, Chris Lee, Madeline Merlo, Brandon Ratcliff and more. The event is sponsored by Hot 106.7.

Guests with ties to The Bachelor, players from the Tennessee Titans and other sports teams, city leaders, and invited individuals will arrive wearing masks ranging from lavish to understated to enjoy fine appetizers, pop-up bars, local artist displays, an auction, and of course, music. The lavish auction will include a variety of autographed sports and music memorabilia, special experiences and items donated from local businesses.

“This has become one of those events where guests ask about next year as their walking out the door this year,” said The Aloe Family founder and Masquerade Gala of Music City organizer Natalie Firkser. “We raised $40,000 to help a lot of our neighbors in need last year, and we’re planning to increase that substantially this year.”

The Aloe Family is a 501c3 nonprofit organization providing opportunities for education, well-being, and self-sufficiency to under-resourced communities in need of support, both in Nashville and international sites in Mexico. The organization provides educational weekday support to at risk youth, job skills training and entrepreneurship coaching, fresh groceries, housing to students who lack family support in Mexico, English classes, and more. To learn more about the organization, visit www.thealoefamily.com.

Tickets for Masquerade Gala of Music City start at $60 for General Admission, which includes access to bars, show, auction, small bites and photo booth. The $85 Premium Ticket adds two drink tickets. The $190 VIP admission includes access to the exclusive VIP Lounge, complimentary VIP bar and more. Tickets are very limited and can be reserved at www.musiccitymasquerade.com.