HARDY’s New Album Has Big First Week

Topping off a week full of career highs, Big Loud’s HARDY is celebrating sophomore album The Mockingbird & THE CROW in a big way, earning a first week debut at #4 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart.

The Mockingbird & THE CROW kings SEVEN additional Billboard charts this week, sitting atop their Top Album Sales, Top Country Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums, Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Current Album Sales, and Independent Albums charts.

“It’s just beyond every expectation that we ever had,” HARDY reacts. “To have the #1 album in both country and rock at the same time is so crazy and validating. I’m grateful to country and rock radio, our partners, everyone for embracing these songs and this record. Most of all, thank you to the fans for getting it and responding like this, it means the world to me.”