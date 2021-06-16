Mary Chapin Carpenter, Marc Cohn & Shawn Colvin Announce Tour

Mary Chapin Carpenter, Marc Cohn and Shawn Colvin will partner this fall for an extensive new tour, “An Evening with Mary Chapin Carpenter, Marc Cohn and Shawn Colvin: Together in Concert.” Each show will feature the three GRAMMY Award-winning artists on stage together, performing songs and sharing stories. Kicking off September 29 in Portland, ME’s State Theatre, the special run includes a stop at the Ryman Auditorium on November 9

In 2020, Carpenter released two albums—The Dirt And The Stars in August 2020, and One Night Lonely, recorded live without an audience at the legendary Filene Center at Wolf Trap in Virginia during the COVID-19 shut down—in addition to sharing “Songs From Home,” a virtual concert series which has been viewed over 10 million times. After winning a GRAMMY for his soulful ballad “Walking in Memphis,” Marc Cohn solidified his place as one of this generation’s most compelling singer-songwriters, combining the precision of a brilliant tunesmith with the passion of a great soul man. Shawn Colvin won her first GRAMMY Award for Best Contemporary Folk Album with her debut album, Steady On. She has been a mainstay of the singer-songwriter genre ever since, releasing thirteen superlative albums and establishing herself as one of America’s most revered live performers.