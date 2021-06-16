Gibson Garage Opens In Downtown Nashville

This past Wednesday, top music artists, Nashville city leaders, and the Nashville based Gibson guitar team, gathered to celebrate the official grand opening of the new Gibson Garage — which offers the ultimate guitar experience–in the heart of downtown Nashville. Music fans lined up around the block to attend the opening which fell on Les Paul’s 106th birthday and enjoyed live music all day long leading up to a concert event “Gibson Live: A Celebration of Artists to Benefit Gibson Gives.”

The new Gibson Garage is the place to explore our past, present, and future. Inside the Gibson Garage, you can play, and shop all things Gibson, try out the full line of electric and acoustic guitars, and shop for your favorite guitar, apparel, gear, and accessories. Whether you are a seasoned professional musician, a casual guitar player, a beginner, or simply a music fan, the Gibson Garage is open to all and the new must-see destination in Nashville.

“Beth (my wife) and I attended the grand opening of the Gibson Garage this week and WOW!” says Mike Voltz, Director of Research & Development (recently retired), a 36-year veteran employee of Gibson Brands . “In addition to being one of the finest retail experiences I have ever had, the Gibson Garage provides an amazing performance venue for artists and a great hang for the rest of us. The display of exceptional historical instruments brings true significance to all of the new guitars, amps, monitors and apparel for sale. As a builder, I especially appreciate the thought and care that went into creating the perfect environmental protection for the guitars from the acoustic salon to the Custom Shop Murphy Lab. The Garage reflects where Gibson is headed and it’s great!”

“With all of the growth in Nashville, there are sadly, very few places where artists can go anymore and feel a sense of community,” says Meghan Linsey of the duo Meg + Tyler. “The energy in the Gibson Garage feels so good. It’s like a home base for creatives; a place where you want to be and play music.”

“When we walked into the Gibson Garage, we immediately felt the same passion, creativity, and attention to detail that Gibson puts into every one of their instruments,” adds Tyler Cain of Meg + Tyler . “With this new space, Gibson has continued to create a community in Nashville that will keep the nickname ‘Music City’ strong for generations to come.”

The Gibson Garage is located at 209 10 th Avenue South Nashville, TN (Cummins Station-street level) and is open daily Monday–Saturday from 11:00-6:00p and from 12:00-6:00p on Sunday.