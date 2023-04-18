Marty Stuart To Headline “The Love of Dogs” Benefit Concert

PEDIGREE Foundation, a philanthropic organization that helps dogs find their forever homes, will host “The Love of Dogs” Benefit Concert on Wednesday, May 17th at 6:00pm at Marathon Music Works (1402 Clinton St, Nashville, TN 37203).

The concert event will hosted by syndicated country radio personality Shawn Parr and will include a cocktail reception, dinner, and exciting live/silent auction that will be followed by a Special Musical Performance by Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives – all to benefit PEDIGREE Foundation and its shelter and rescue grants program.

Stuart will release his new album, Altitude, just two days after the event on May 19th via Snakefarm. This is his first new album in more than six years. Late last year, Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives were inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame and he celebrated his 50th year in Nashville and 30th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member.

PEDIGREE Foundation’s goal is to support shelter and rescue organizations across the nation that are focused on increasing dog adoption, primarily through fostering, matching, behavior and transport programs, as well as disaster relief to support

impacted shelter communities during a natural disaster.

“We are thrilled to have Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives join us for our benefit concert celebrating our 15 years of supporting the incredible work of these shelters and rescues across the country,” said Deb Fair, Executive Director of

PEDIGREE Foundation. “This event raises much-needed funds for our annual grant budget and we cannot do it alone. We are thankful to our generous sponsors, donors, and the community for supporting the work we do. We hope they’ll join us on May 17th

as well.”