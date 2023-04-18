Americana Music Association Announces First 50 Acts

The Americana Music Association has announced the first 50 of hundreds of acts slated to showcase at its annual AMERICANAFEST, which runs from September 19-23, 2023 in Nashville.

The five-day festival and conference is probably the biggest bang for your buck of any music festival there is and it’s a Nashville.com favorite.

A list of the first round showcasing artists can be found below.

2023 AMERICANAFEST Festival Passes — which allow admission into all evening showcase venues and select sanctioned special events — are now on sale to the public at $125 (the price will increase to $149 on June 2). Passes are available online here.

2023 Conference + Festival Passes currently on sale for $449 ($349 for Americana Music Association members) provide access to the daytime educational conference, the evening music festival plus all sanctioned special events, and can be purchased here. (Price will increase to $499/$399 on June 2.)

AMERICANAFEST Special Event

Presented in partnership with AMERICANAFEST, Rufus Wainwright makes his Nashville Symphony debut on Tuesday, September 19 — one night only. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the release of Want One and Want Two—the two albums that fueled his meteoric rise in the UK and across Europe—Rufus will perform both albums in their entirety, song for song, with beautiful orchestral arrangements performed by the Nashville Symphony.

Building on a series of concerts with orchestras including the San Francisco Symphony, Chicago Symphony, Residentie Orkest, Britten Sinfonia, Orquestra Gulbenkian, Montreal Symphony, and Orchestre National d’Ile-de-France; and with conductors including Joana Carneiro, Johannes Debus, Jayce Ogren, Jeffrey Kahane, and others, Rufus is creating a variety of programs for orchestra around his two Want albums.

Members of the Americana Music Association will be sent a presale code on Tuesday, April 18, with presale tickets for members available on Wednesday, April 19. The public on-sale date is Friday, April 21. As an AMERICANAFEST Special Event, a portion of proceeds from each ticket sold will be donated to the Americana Music Association.

Acts Confirmed to Showcase at AMERICANAFEST 2023:

Amythyst Kiah

Autumn Nicholas

BAHAMAS

The Band of Heathens

Blue Water Highway

Bobby Rush

BOWEN * YOUNG

Caitlin Canty

Channing Wilson

Chatham Rabbits

Chris Shiflett

Cory Branan

Dan Tyminski Band

Darlingside

Denitia

Dom Flemons

Emily Nenni

Esther Rose

Fantastic Cat

Fruition

Goldpine

Gordie Tentrees & Jaxon Haldane

Jaimee Harris

Jon Muq

JP Harris’ Dreadful Wind & Rain

Kassi Valazza

Leon Timbo

Lola Kirke

Mary Gauthier

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Mick Flannery

Mighty Poplar

Mipso

Mya Byrne

Nick Shoulders

Odie Leigh

The Panhandlers

Parker Millsap

Philip Bowen

Robert Ellis

Roger Harvey

The Sensational Barnes Brothers

Sons Of The East

Steep Canyon Rangers

Summer Dean

SUSTO

Thunderstorm Artis

William Fitzsimmons

Wyatt Flores

Yasmin Williams

AMERICANAFEST will showcase more than 200 artists and bands throughout notable venues in Nashville. The destination event also features a first-rate industry conference, bringing together the top tier of the music business to discuss current industry topics and issues through insightful panels and workshops.

The week of festivities kicks off with the critically acclaimed Americana Honors & Awards, which celebrates Americana luminaries and welcomes the next generation of trailblazers while offering one-of-a-kind performance pairings at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium. Tickets will be available for purchase at a later date.