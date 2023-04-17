Sinatra Bar & Lounge Opening A Star-Studded Event

Icon Entertainment Group welcomed more than 200 high-profile guests – including Tina Sinatra, Trisha Yearwood, Lorrie Morgan, Lee Roy Parnell, Eddie George, Nashville Mayor John Cooper and a who’s who of the music industry from across the country – for the official grand opening of its Sinatra Bar & Lounge on Friday, April 14.

The private, invite-only event provided a look at Icon’s newest entertainment property, which was developed in partnership with Frank Sinatra Enterprises (FSE), before officially opening to the public on Saturday, April 15.

Guests enjoyed an array of passed hors d’oeuvres – including prosciutto and melon, crostino, ragu arancini and mini cannoli – and two kinds of oysters from the restaurant’s raw bar. Drink offerings included a Jack Daniel’s Old Fashioned, the signature cocktail for the evening and a nod to Frank Sinatra’s role in elevating the Jack Daniel’s brand, as well as red and white wine selections and a “Golden Nugget” mocktail.

Musical performances from the grand opening included Parnell singing “Fly Me To The Moon,” Morgan performing the 1994 duet she recorded with Frank Sinatra, “How Do You Keep The Music Playing,” as well as “The Way You Look Tonight” by Lisa Addeo, “Strangers in the Night” by Jamie O’Neal and “My Way” by Mark Tremonti.

The grand opening was also broadcast on SiriusXM’s Siriusly Sinatra channel on the special “Let’s Be Frank with Trisha Yearwood LIVE from Sinatra Bar & Lounge in Nashville, Tennessee.” The two-hour program featured interviews with Tina Sinatra, several of the artists who performed and other VIPs on-hand for the event. Yearwood closed out the broadcast with a performance of “One For My Baby.”

Located in downtown Nashville at 222 4th Ave N. Sinatra Bar & Lounge’s warm, intimate atmosphere features an extraordinary collection of Sinatra memorabilia, from ticket stubs and the official program from the singer’s 1976 performance at the Grand Ole Opry with Count Basie. Check it out!