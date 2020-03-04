Maren Morris Strikes Gold

Maren Morris has received RIAA Gold certification for her album GIRL, which shattered the record for the largest ever debut streaming week for a country album by a woman, with 23.96 million streams in its first week. The album also debuted #4 on Billboard 200 and #1 on Billboard Top Country Albums.

Maren’s latest single “The Bones” recently topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart for two consecutive weeks, making it the first solo female back-to-back #1 since 2012, her fourth #1 single to date and the first solo female Billboard Country #1 since her single “GIRL” topped the chart last summer.

Most recently, Maren leads the 2020 ACM Awards nominations this year with five nods including Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for GIRL. Later this year Maren will embark on “RSVP: The Tour” throughout North America. Supporting acts James Arthur, Ryan Hurd and Caitlyn Smith are confirmed for select dates. The tour kicks off in June.

Visiting Nashville and Need a Hotel?

GUARANTEED Lowest Rates for Nashville Hotels!

Nashville.com: The Complete Guide to Nashville, Tennessee!