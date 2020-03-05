Home / FrontPage / Gibson Helping Musicians Affected By Tornado
Gibson Helping Musicians Affected by Nashville Tornadoes
Gibson Helping Musicians Affected by Nashville Tornadoes | Photo by Brittney Bremnes

Gibson Helping Musicians Affected By Tornado

Jerry Holthouse

In the wake of the recent severe storms in Nashville, Gibson Gives is stepping up for musicians and those who need support. Gibson Gives is working to make guitarists affected by the recent Tennessee Tornado whole again, providing immediate help by giving a guitar to any musician whose instrument was damaged or destroyed.

“Our goal is to get a guitar back into the hands of anyone who has had their guitar damaged or destroyed in the recent Tennessee storm,” says Dendy Jarrett, Executive Director of Gibson Gives. “As a Nashville, Tennessee based company, we are also engaging with our artists and other partners to provide support across many areas.”

Musicians who lost their guitar in the recent storm, can reach out to the Gibson Gives Guitar Recovery Plan via: donation.request@gibson.com with their story. Guitars will be provided at Gibson’s sole discretion based on proof of damage or loss. Replacement guitars may be demo models, prototypes, or shop worn across Gibson’s family of guitar brands.

