LISTEN: Dixie Chicks Release First Song In 13 years

The wait is finally over. The Dixie Chicks have released their first single in 13 years. “Gaslighter” will be the title track to Natalie Maines, Emily Robison and Martie Maguire’s eighth album, which is expected to be released on May 1.

Watch the video co-produced by the band and Jack Antonoff above. The Dixie Chicks’ last album, Taking the Long Way, was released in 2006. Good to have them back!

