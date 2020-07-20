Carrie Underwood To Release First Christmas album

Carrie Underwood, will release her first-ever Christmas album, My Gift, globally on September 25, 2020. Underwood, who teased the holiday release during her virtual fan club party this summer, now shares a trailer for the album which includes footage from the recording studio, album cover photo shoot, and a personal message about how she arrived at the title, My Gift. Watch the above.

“I’ve always wanted to make a Christmas album and it’s been a long time coming,” says Underwood. “I knew this would be my next music project after wrapping my tour last year, and I think it’s turned out to be the perfect time for an album like this, in this period of such personal and spiritual reflection. For me, it’s more important than ever to focus on the true meaning of Christmas in a project like this. Even though it has been a tough year for all of us, sometimes I feel like the greatest realizations can be inspired by the most difficult times, and make us more grateful for the things we do have and for what truly matters.”

On My Gift, Underwood welcomes a stellar list of musical collaborators, led by GRAMMY Award-winning producer, mixer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Greg Wells, who produced and arranged the album and has written and produced some of the best-selling and highest charting tracks of the past 15 years for such artists as Adele, Celine Dion, Keith Urban, and P!nk, as well as the worldwide smash The Greatest Showman soundtrack. My Gift features a world-class orchestra, led by the pre-eminent arranger, composer, and conductor David Campbell, whose many credits include iconic recordings by artists including Linda Ronstadt, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Barbra Streisand, Michael Jackson, Josh Groban, and his son Beck. My Gift is mixed by 14-time GRAMMY Award winning mixer, Serban Ghenea.

Although Underwood has previously recorded several Christmas songs which have become instant classics, this will be her first full-length holiday album. The album will feature a combination of beloved traditional favorites celebrating her faith and the spiritual nature of the holiday, as well as original material (track list, songwriters, and special guests will be revealed at a later date).