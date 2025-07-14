Marcus King Band Confirms The Darling Blue Tour

Fresh off the announcement of their new album Darling Blue, the Marcus King Band has unveiled a fall North American headline run—The Darling Blue Tour (Part 1). The 13-date tour kicks off September 11 in Davenport, Iowa, and will bring the band’s powerhouse live show to cities including Memphis, Albuquerque, Little Rock, and more. No Nashville dates announced as of yet.

Supporting King on select dates are rising artists Angel White, Laci Kaye Booth, and Carter Faith.

The tour coincides with the release of Darling Blue, set for September 26 via American Records/Republic Records. The new album marks King’s return to the studio with his full live band for the first time since 2018’s Carolina Confessions and showcases his signature blend of country, folk, psychedelic rock, and Motown-era R&B. Drawing from personal experiences, including struggles with addiction and depression, Darling Blue promises to be King’s most honest and emotionally charged work to date.

“More than anything I’ve done before, this album felt like a real concerted effort to make music for myself—and for ourselves as a band,” King shares. “We put everything we had into making something that we love, and we have faith the audience will feel that and love it too.”

Fans have already been treated to early releases including “Honky Tonk Hell”, which quickly became the fastest single of King’s career to hit 1 million streams, and “Carolina Honey.” He also recently dropped “Here Today” featuring Jamey Johnson and Kaitlin Butts, as well as the emotionally rich “Carry Me Home.”

The Nashville.com crew was lucky enough to catch his live performance of “Honky Tonk Hell” at Bonnaroo (watch above).

This summer, King will also bring back his beloved Marcus King Band Family Reunion music festival for its fourth edition—this time in Charleston, SC, on August 23–24. The two-day event features an all-star lineup including Jamey Johnson, Molly Tuttle, Stephen Wilson Jr., Hiss Golden Messenger, and more.

If that wasn’t enough, King continues to make waves on the road, joining Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Eric Church, and Dwight Yoakam for tour dates across the country. Nashville fans recently caught him lighting up CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium with Brooks & Dunn, performing at Spotify House, and even teaming up with Jordan Davis for a surprise duet of their unreleased track “Louisiana Stick.” He also played a pop-up set at Chief’s for SiriusXM and joined Lukas Nelson onstage during his set.

Adding to his growing list of achievements, King recently collaborated with Nashville based Gibson Guitars to release his second signature model—the Gibson Marcus King ES-345.

