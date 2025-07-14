Matt Cooper Signs With Quartz Hill Records

Rising singer-songwriter Matt Cooper has officially joined the artist roster at Quartz Hill Records, an imprint of Quartz Hill Music Group (QHMG).

Cooper has a sound that weaves together country, Americana, roots-pop, and faith-based influences, his signing comes on the heels of his massive success as an independent artist. The Jacksonville, Florida native has already racked up nearly 108 million streams, 1.5 million social media followers, and a viral presence with 25.7 million TikTok likes and an average of 12,000 Instagram likes per post—proof that his music is resonating far and wide.

Cooper first found his musical footing as a college freshman, inspired by his mom’s piano playing and the songwriting of artists like Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and Thomas Rhett. He quickly transitioned to guitar and began writing songs that reflected the highs, lows, and heartfelt in-betweens of everyday life.

His breakout moment came with the emotional, solo-written single “Ain’t Met Us Yet,” which soared to over 25 million streams on Spotify and debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes All Genre Singles Chart. Now, with a full label team behind him, Cooper is set to bring his music to country radio for the first time.

His debut Quartz Hill single, “Highs and Lows,” has already earned 5.8 million streams and will officially impact country radio on September 29. A stripped-down acoustic version of the song, along with a new music video, drops this Friday, July 18, offering fans an intimate look at the message behind the music.

A celebration of life’s emotional peaks and valleys, “Highs and Lows” is a mid-tempo singalong that touches on themes of resilience, love, and faith. Cooper wrote the track himself and co-produced it alongside Texas-born artist and producer Brooks Huntley.

“Matt has his own sound that’s fresh and original, but it still has those country music traditions of storytelling and authenticity,” says QHMG founder Benny Brown. “The streaming world has already fallen in love with Matt’s music and I can’t wait for country radio to fall in love with it too.”

QHMG Executive VP Ash Bowers adds, “Matt is an absolutely great guy. He’s already proven himself with remarkable success as an independent artist, building a loyal fanbase through pure talent, hard work, and heart. I’m incredibly excited to welcome him to the Quartz Hill family.”

For Cooper, the signing is about more than just business—it’s about belief. “To go farther, to get where I wanna be, I knew that it was going to take a really solid and special team,” he shares. “Benny and Ash truly believed in the songs, and the team around them really believed in me as well… It does feel like a family here, which is awesome.”

As he kicks off his first-ever country radio tour this week and continues to roll out new music, Matt Cooper is poised for a big year—and country fans everywhere should be paying attention.

For more on Matt Cooper and the latest in rising country stars, stay tuned to Nashville.com.

