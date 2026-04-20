Miranda Lambert Set to Release Future Music with MCA Nashville

Miranda Lambert is set to release future music with MCA Nashville, marking the next chapter in one of country music’s most celebrated careers.

Lambert’s decision to partner with a Nashville-based label underscores her deep ties to the city’s creative community and the roots that have long fueled her artistry. With MCA’s global reach and artist-first approach, the collaboration promises to amplify her already formidable presence.

“Miranda is a generational artist whose influence and artistry continue to shape modern music,” said Mike Harris, President & CEO of MCA. “We’re honored to be part of this next phase and excited about what we can build together.”

For Lambert, the move is about aligning with the right team at the right time. “Throughout my career, the common thread has always been finding the right people—songwriters, musicians, collaborators, and team members—to match the moment,” she shared. “I’m proud to join a roster with such a rich history of supporting artistry and can’t wait to share this new music.”

Known for her fearless songwriting, commanding stage presence, and unwavering authenticity, Lambert has consistently pushed country music forward while staying grounded in its traditions. Her résumé speaks volumes: seven No. 1 solo albums, 10 chart-topping radio singles, more than 80 major awards, and a long list of RIAA certifications.

Beyond the charts, she’s taken on Las Vegas with her twice-extended “Velvet Rodeo” residency, collaborated across genres, and earned a spot on the prestigious TIME100 list of the world’s most influential people. The most-awarded artist in Academy of Country Music history, Lambert continues to rack up accolades, including eight nominations at this year’s ACM Awards recognizing her work as an artist, songwriter, and producer.

This partnership further cements MCA Nashville’s role in shaping the future of country music—pairing a visionary label with an artist who continues to redefine the genre.