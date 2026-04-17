FEATURED BONNAROO ARTIST: Teddy Swims

Soul powerhouse Teddy Swims is set to bring his genre-blending sound and undeniable vocal firepower to Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival this summer, taking over the Which Stage on Saturday, June 13 from 9:45 – 11:00 PM.

Born Jaten Dimsdale, the Atlanta native has built a reputation as one of the most dynamic voices in modern music, effortlessly fusing soul, R&B, country, and pop into a sound that’s entirely his own. Swims first gained traction through viral covers online, but it didn’t take long for his original material to steal the spotlight. His breakout hit “Lose Control” showcased both his raw emotional depth and powerhouse delivery, cementing him as an artist to watch.

Since then, Teddy Swims has continued a rapid ascent, earning a devoted fanbase and critical acclaim for his authenticity and vocal range. Whether he’s delivering heart-wrenching ballads or high-energy anthems, his performances carry a rare intensity that translates perfectly to the live stage.

That’s exactly what makes his Bonnaroo slot one of the weekend’s most anticipated. The Which Stage has long been home to some of the festival’s biggest and most memorable sets, and Swims’ late-night performance window sets the stage for something special. Expect a mix of fan favorites, soulful surprises, and the kind of crowd connection that turns casual listeners into lifelong fans.

With his larger-than-life voice and deeply personal songwriting, Teddy Swims isn’t just another name on the lineup—he’s a must-see moment.